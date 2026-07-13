PETRONAS and Shizuoka Gas sign new LNG SPA

PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), has signed a new LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd, reinforcing a trusted partnership spanning three decades and reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening long-term energy security.

Under the agreement, PLL will supply approximately 0.84 million t of LNG for a seven-year period, commencing in 2032. Leveraging on PETRONAS' diversified global LNG portfolio, the agreement provides greater supply flexibility and reliability to support Shizuoka Gas' evolving energy requirements amid changing market dynamics. The arrangement reflects the growing demand for flexible LNG supply solutions as customers seek greater resilience and energy security in a dynamic global energy landscape.

The signing was commemorated at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, by PETRONAS Executive Vice President and CEO of Gas and Maritime Business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, and Shizuoka Gas Representative Director and President, Yoshitake Matsumoto.

Datuk Adif said: “This agreement marks more than a commercial milestone, it reflects 30 years of mutual trust, shared growth and a partnership that has continued to evolve alongside the changing energy landscape. We value the strong relationship we have built with Shizuoka Gas and look forward to deepening our collaboration in the years ahead.

“As our customers' needs become increasingly dynamic, PETRONAS remains committed to delivering reliable and flexible LNG solutions through our global portfolio, supporting long-term energy security while advancing a pragmatic and responsible energy transition,” he said.

The ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of the first LNG cargo delivered by PETRONAS to Shizuoka Gas, celebrating a partnership that has continued to evolve alongside the growth of Japan’s LNG market and the changing needs of its energy consumers.