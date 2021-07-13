AMPO Arabia opens manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

AMPO POYAM VALVES has announced a partnership with Dar Massader Group to establish a joint local subsidiary known as ‘AMPO Arabia’, together with launching a new manufacturing and servicing plant in Dammam 2nd Industrial City, Saudi Arabia.

AMPO Arabia, an extension of the main valve manufacturing plant in Spain, will follow similar structure, technical and operational capabilities, as well as rotating key staff to ensure consistency and product quality. In addition, the local facility will positively impact local delivery lead times and after-sale services to meet demands of current and future projects.

Commenting on the partnership and launch, Salah Elkadiki, General Manager AMPO Arabia, said, “Fast, reliable and top-quality service at a global scale is one of AMPO POYAM VALVES’ main success factors, and that is why it is considered as a world leader in highly engineered valves for the most severe applications and industries. By aiming to become a strategic partner and share the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we have decided to align our future to become part of the local industrial cluster. In addition, we aim to improve our services for customers in the Kingdom and the neighbouring countries as we see that through our AMPO Arabia, and the new plant.”

He added, “Our local plant will also create quality job opportunities for Saudi nationals through our extensive training and development programmes. AMPO Arabia’s facility will commence manufacturing as early as the first quarter of 2022.”

Dar Massader will play a crucial role in assisting AMPO Arabia’s Saudi Arabia and regional expansion as it will provide market analysis and utilise its network to support local sales. Dar Massader will also liaise with local regulators, provide HR staffing and utilise its vast experience for on-ground project executions.

Noting on part of Dar Massader Mr. Yazeed Alzoom, Board Director and Deputy CEO, said,” Dar Massader’s role shall primarily emphasise on realising the Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding national industry capacity, transfer-ring global top-tier technology and know-how to the Saudi market and arm-ing local manpower with competitive industrial positions that can add exponentially to the Kingdom’s national economy.”

Mr. Alex Eizmendi, AMPO POYAM VALVES Strategy Director noted that, “Our unique partnership with Dar Massader reflects our faith in the Saudi local industrial infrastructure as well as the vast domestic and regional marketplace, believing that the new venture shall stand as an addition to both of us as well as the Saudi industrial cluster as a whole. We have opted to localise highly engineering valve products that are needed by the local and the GCC industrial sectors. We presume that our new AMPO Arabia is just a start that might be followed by further business opportunities that can add higher value to the Saudi thriving economy. “AMPO POYAM VALVES has been in Saudi Arabia since 1998 and during all those years it has supplied more than 20 000 valves for strategic projects such as Marjan Field Expansion, Berri Field Development, South Berri Water Injection Plant, Upgrade Water Disposal Facilities at Qatif and Abqaiq Water Injection Project, amongst others. From now on, however, valves will be manufactured and locally supplied from AMPO Arabia.”

AMPO Arabia’s local plant shall design and manufacture highly engineered valves, in addition to providing best-in-class services and technologies for the local and regional industry covering applications in the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemical, water, mining, and power sectors.

The new 5000 m2 plant includes valve assembly, testing, painting, and servicing facilities. AMPO Arabia will then manufacture a range of highly engineered and custom gate, globe, check and ball valves, and has the ability to contribute to its global manufacturing capacity.