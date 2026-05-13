Worley announces collaboration with Baker Hughes

Worley has announced a memorandum of understanding with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, to jointly pursue opportunities in the LNG sector.

The collaboration combines Worley’s EPCM and EPCI execution capabilities with Baker Hughes’ advanced turbomachinery, modular liquefaction technologies, and proven expertise in gas processing and power solutions. Together, the companies will deliver fully integrated, lower carbon LNG infrastructure that meets the surging global demand for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

Worley CEO, Chris Ashton, said: “This strategic collaboration is an opportunity to support mutual growth in the LNG market. By partnering with Baker Hughes, we can offer customers more seamless, end-to-end solutions – from early concept and FEED through to project delivery and operations support. This collaboration strengthens our ability to de-risk projects, accelerate schedules, and drive efficiency while advancing lower-emission technologies critical for the energy transition.”

Collaboration highlights

Integrated project delivery: Early collaboration deploying Baker Hughes best in class equipment and NMBL TM LNG modular solution to reduce interfaces, operational costs, and schedule risks.

LNG modular solution to reduce interfaces, operational costs, and schedule risks. Technology leadership: Opportunity to deploy Baker Hughes’ high efficiency turbines, compressors, electric motors, and digital offering and NMBL modular LNG solution with Worley’s proven execution in complex onshore and nearshore projects.

Sustainability focus: Joint efforts to advance lower carbon LNG solutions by incorporating high efficiency equipment and integration approaches.

Global reach with flexibility: Non exclusive collaboration enables both companies to pursue opportunities independently or with other partners while prioritising collaboration where it delivers maximum customer value.

This agreement is intended to support both organisations’ growth plans in a market expected to benefit from significant LNG capacity additions in the coming years, driven by energy security, industrial demand, and decarbonisation goals.