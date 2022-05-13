MacGregor receives order to supply RoRo equipment

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for an LNG-powered RoRo vessel being built by Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) for the Tasmanian-based Australian shipping company, SeaRoad.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 1Q22 order intake. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered 4Q23.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, fabrication, and installation of a large stern ramp and ramp cover, with capacity for heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 t. The ramp cover features MacGregor patented soft flaps that minimise both noise and wear.

MacGregor was selected as a reliable supplier with a proven track record of meeting the builder’s quality standards and need for punctual deliveries. Leaving the installation to MacGregor will allow FSG to focus on its core activities and securing delivery of the vessel to SeaRoad.

“We are very pleased to continue the close and long-standing relationship with FSG by delivering, once more, high quality RoRo equipment for SeaRoad. The skills of our experienced installation team are recognised to be an important part of the delivery, which we are especially proud of,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“This continues a long-standing relationship with MacGregor, who have previously supplied SeaRoad vessels. SeaRoad is always finding new ways to enhance our logistics solutions, and we are very happy to be working again with MacGregor for our new vessel. MacGregor’s equipment is robust and ideally suited to our hard-working Bass Strait vessels,” says Patrick Guarino, Chief Operating Officer, SeaRoad.