JGC awarded pre-FEED contract for FLNG in Nigeria

JGC Holdings Corporation has announced that JGC Corporation, which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, has been awarded the Pre-Front End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) contract for a floating LNG (FLNG) facility project in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as planned by UTM Offshore Limited, a local private company engaged primarily in crude oil sales and construction equipment leasing, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

This project calls for the Pre-FEED of a FLNG facility with a production capacity of 1 200 000 tpy using gas from the Yoho Gas Field owned by ExxonMobil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. After the completion of the pre-FEED, then FEED and EPC phases are planned. This will be the first FLNG facility in Nigeria and is a milestone project.

There are numerous undeveloped small scale offshore oil and gas fields not only in Nigeria but also in other African countries, with various projects planned including FLNG plants. JGC Corporation is currently executing the EPC of two FLNG facilities: for PETRONAS in Malaysia, and for Coral FLNG SA in Mozambique. Through the awarded project, we aim to expand our business into the African region, which is expected to grow in the future, and contribute to the further development of industry and infrastructure.