Titan completes STS bunkering for NYK Line

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

Titan has completed its first ship-to-ship bunkering operation on one of NYK Line’s vessels.

The operation was successfully executed 8 April 2023 in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium. The LNG bunkering and supply vessel, Optimus, operated by Titan, completed the LNG bunker delivery on the car carrier, Jasmine Leader, from NYK.

This operation corresponds to the first one of a term contract Titan has with NYK.

