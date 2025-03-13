ARC Resources and ExxonMobil sign long-term SPA

ARC Resources Ltd has entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP), an ExxonMobil affiliate, for the supply of LNG.

Under the agreement, EMLAP will purchase all of ARC's LNG offtake from the Cedar LNG project – approximately 1.5 million tpy – at international LNG pricing. The agreement commences with commercial operations at the Cedar LNG facility, expected late 2028, and continues for the term of ARC's liquefaction tolling services agreement with Cedar LNG Partners LP.

“Today, we have reached a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify and expand margins through participation in the global LNG market. Through this Agreement, we have achieved our target of linking approximately 25% of our future natural gas production to international pricing,” said Terry Anderson, President and CEO, ARC Resources. “We are proud to partner with ExxonMobil – a global energy leader – and demonstrate the critical role that low-cost Canadian natural gas has to play in meeting the world's growing energy demand.”

“This Agreement provides ExxonMobil with advantaged access to Asian LNG markets by establishing ExxonMobil's first long-term offtake position on Canada's Pacific Coast. We look forward to working with ARC Resources, one of Canada's largest and most experienced natural gas producers, as we continue to expand and diversify ExxonMobil's LNG portfolio and provide the lower-emissions energy the world needs,” added Andrew Barry, Vice President Global LNG Marketing, EMLAP.