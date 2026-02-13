JERA announces close of Haynesville shale gas asset

JERA Co. Inc., a global energy leader and Japan's largest power generation com-pany, has announced that through its subsidiary JERA Americas Inc., it has closed on its previously announced agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II, LLC to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in the Haynesville Shale basin in western Louisiana.

The transaction, referred to as the Haynesville acquisition, further expands JERA's investment footprint across Louisiana, which spans natural gas, LNG, renewables, advanced fuels, and carbon reduction technologies. Collectively, these investments represent billions of dollars in capital deployment to support job cre-ation, expand local tax bases, and stimulate long term economic activity.

Key Louisiana projects include:

Blue Point low carbon ammonia project in Ascension Parish, one of the world's largest planned facilities of its kind. Developed in partnership with CF Industries and Mitsui & Co., Blue Point is designed to produce approximately 1.4 million tpy of ammonia using natural gas as feedstock while incorporating carbon capture and storage technology.

Oxbow solar farm, a 300 MW renewable project in Pointe Coupee Parish. The largest solar installation in Louisiana, the project has supported approximately 400 construction jobs over two years and continues to generate long term economic benefits for the local community.

LNG offtake agreements, including 1.2 million tpy from Cameron LNG and contracts for up to an additional 3 million tpy of future LNG offtake from Louisiana.

Carbon capture innovation, supported through JERA Ventures, JERA's venture capital arm, which has partnered with Newlab New Orleans to support the development and commercialisation of next generation carbon capture technologies targeting emissions from gas fired power generation.

“Louisiana is a strategic priority for JERA, and the Haynesville Acquisition – in addition to our other commitments across the state – and underscores our intention to be a long-term partner in Louisiana's energy economy,” said John O'Brien, CEO of JERA Americas. “We will approach Haynesville with the highest commitment to safety, operational excellence, and respect for the communities where we work, and we look forward to building lasting relationships as we continue expanding our presence here.”

O'Brien continued: “Our growing portfolio demonstrates a long term commitment to investing in the state, supporting communities, and strengthening a reliable, more sustainable energy system.”