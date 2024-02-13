MidOcean Energy to acquire 20% stake in Peru LNG

MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, has entered into a definitive agreement with SK Earthon to acquire its 20% interest in Peru LNG (PLNG).

PLNG owns and operates the first LNG export plant in South America, located in Pampa Melchorita, 170 km south of Lima, Peru. PLNG’s assets comprise a natural gas liquefaction plant with 4.45 million tpy processing capacity, a fully-owned 408 km-long pipeline with 1290 million ft3/d capacity, two 130 000 m3 storage tanks, a fully-owned 1.4 km-long marine terminal and a truck loading facility with capacity of up to 19.2 million ft3/d. PLNG is operated by Hunt Oil Company and is one of only two LNG production facilities in Latin America.

MidOcean believes PLNG is a highly-strategic asset to the Peruvian natural gas sector, providing a key route to monetise its natural gas resources via export. It also plays an important role in supplying LNG to residential and industrial customers as well as CNG-powered vehicles in various cities across the country. The natural gas sector has become an increasingly important part of the Peruvian energy mix, underpinning electricity generation for the industrial sector as well as various applications across the residential sector.

De la Rey Venter, MidOcean Energy CEO, said: “We’re excited about this acquisition as it reflects another notable step in MidOcean’s strategy to create a global, diversified and resilient LNG portfolio. PLNG is an asset we know and admire, with sound long-term fundamentals, a strong management team and reliable operations. We look forward to joining the PLNG partnership and contributing to the long-term prosperity of that venture and its work toward being a positive role in the Peruvian energy market.”

MidOcean also is in the process of completing its acquisition of Tokyo Gas’ interests in four Australian LNG projects for US$2.15 billion, which is targeted to close at the end of February.

The PLNG transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley acted as exclusive Financial Advisor to MidOcean on the transaction.