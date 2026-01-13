Scarborough FPU arrives in Australia

The Scarborough Energy Project has reached a major milestone with the safe arrival of the FPU at the Scarborough field, 375 km off the coast of Karratha, Western Australia.

The approximately 70 000 t FPU completed the journey from China to Australia, after being towed more than 4000 nautical miles. The arrival of the FPU, which will process gas at the Scarborough field, marks a significant step forward for the Scarborough Energy Project, and builds on a long list of achievements in recent times.

Woodside Acting CEO, Liz Westcott, celebrated the arrival of the Scarborough FPU and the progress of the project, now more than 91% complete.

“Having the FPU, an integral component of the Scarborough Energy Project, safely in the field is a momentous way to begin 2026. Its successful arrival is a further demonstration of the Woodside, McDermott, and subcontractor teams' collaboration and commitment to safe delivery of the project.

“At the start of 2025, the FPU hull and topsides were being constructed in separate yards. Since then, they have been integrated into a single unit and delivered into Australian waters, with work on securing the mooring lines underway.

“Our focus now shifts to the hook-up and commissioning phase in preparation for production, and ultimately, first LNG cargo which is on track for 2H26.”

The Scarborough FPU, one of the largest semi-submersible facilities ever constructed, is the centrepiece of the Scarborough joint venture's upstream development. It features advanced emissions-reduction systems and is designed to treat and compress gas for export through the trunkline. It can also accommodate future tie-ins to support the development of nearby fields.

Once operational, the Scarborough Energy Project will provide secure and reliable supply of gas for Western Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region. It is also expected to contribute more than AUS$55 billion in direct and indirect taxes to Australia.