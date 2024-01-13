Klaipedos Nafta changes name to KN Energies

From 10 January, the international operator of energy terminals, SC Klaipedos nafta, will continue its operations under the new legal name, SC KN Energies. This name change reflects the company’s strategic changes and new long-term strategy to follow the path of sustainable energy by switching from fossil fuels to new types of energy. The new name is also aimed at international markets where the company is establishing itself successfully.

“The global energy sector is going through a transformation, particularly in Europe - this is a long-term change, and we intend to use it for the further growth of the company, which has been operating for 65 years. Our ambition is to become the leaders in the storage and transportation of new sustainable energy types in the Baltics by 2050. We aim to provide our clients with the relevant key and new types of energy for their needs at every stage of the ongoing energy transformation. This is exactly the message reflected in our new company name,” said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN Energies.

The name change reflects the current long-term strategy of the KN Energies which was approved last summer. This strategy covers main areas of activity: liquid energy products; terminals of LNG; and new energy types such as synthetic fuels, hydrogen and its compounds, and other alternative energy carriers, as well as carbon capture and storage.

After the company announced its intention to change its name in October 2023, the updated articles of association of the company were approved at the general meeting of shareholders, and they were then registered in the register of legal entities.

The company’s employees, clients, and partners will not be affected by the name change. Its obligations will also remain unchanged, so there will be no need to alter any agreements due to this change. The address of the company’s registered office, address for correspondence, billing accounts, and other details will remain the same.

The company will continue to use the previous trademark – KN, which was up-dated in 2016 – although the company logo has been adjusted, and the brand’s colour palette was updated.

The legal name of KN’s subsidiary, LLC SGD logistika, was also changed on 10 January. It will continue its operations as LLC KN Global Terminals from now on.