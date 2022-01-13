Brittany Ferries LNG-fuelled cruise ferry receives classification

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has taken delivery into class the brand-new cruise ferry Salamanca, built at China Merchants Jinling in Weihai, China. Powered by natural gas, the 1015-passenger ferry will be operated by Brittany Ferries on its route between Portsmouth, in the UK, and Bilbao and Santander, in Northern Spain.

The Salamanca is the second ‘E-Flexer’ to enter service with Brittany Ferries as part of its commitment to introduce cleaner and more efficient ships to its fleet in the next five years. After its sister ship, Galicia, joined the fleet in December 2020, Salamanca will enter service in March 2022 and will be the first to be fuelled by LNG.

With a length of 214.5 m, Salamanca has been designed with efficiency and the environment in mind. The vessel is equipped with twin Wärtsilä 12V46DF (dual-fuelled) engines, each generating 13 740 kW. Using LNG as a fuel will significantly improve air quality, by virtually eliminating NOx and particulate matter and reducing CO 2 emissions. Furthermore, particular attention has been given to its fuel-efficient design, with its long, slender hull and bow, and fine lines delivering excellent seakeeping in all weathers.

The ferry will be supplied with LNG in the ports of Bilbao and Santander, enabling round trips between Spain and Portsmouth.

Brittany Ferries plans to deploy three more LNG-fuelled vessels in the coming years: Santoña will join the fleet in 2023 on the Portsmouth-Santander-Bilbao route, and two hybrid LNG-electric ships will enter service between France and the UK in time for the 2025 season.

Arnaud Le Poulichet, Technical Director at Brittany Ferries, said: “Renewing our fleet stands as one of the pillars of Brittany Ferries’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It goes hand-in-hand with sustainability, and will see the introduction of a range of cleaner vessels that will enable us to reduce our environmental footprint and deliver on our sustainability targets. Since we embarked on LNG ship projects back in 2012, BV has been by our side, listening and working with us to find technical solutions for the operation of our LNG ferries, as well as for LNG bunkering. Spanning over 40 years, our successful partnership with BV is based on mutual trust, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

Bruno Dabouis, Vice President Southern Europe, North Africa and North America at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “BV has been involved in LNG propulsion and bunkering from the very start and has supported the expansion of LNG-fuelled vessel capacity, addressing the design and operational requirements to help ensure safety and reliability. We are proud to partner with Brittany Ferries as an environmental frontrunner, and we are looking forward to supporting Salamanca's operational life on the route across the Bay of Biscay from the UK to Spain, Brittany Ferries longest route.”