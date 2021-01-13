Port Hedland welcomes first LNG-fuelled vessel

The bulk carrier HL Green received a special greeting when it arrived on its maiden voyage to Port Hedland on Wednesday 6 January. HL Green was the first LNG-fuelled vessel to berth at the Port of Port Hedland, as the maritime industry moves to reduce emissions from shipping operations.

HL Green is one of two 180 000 t bulk carriers that was built in Korea and launched on 11 December 2020. The vessel is expected to make about 10 round trips a year between Korea and Australia.

The HL Green is distinguished from other bulk carriers in the port by the two LNG fuel tanks at the stern. The tanks each have a storage capacity of 1600 m3.

Transitioning iron ore exports from heavy fuel oil vessels to LNG-fuelled vessels will reduce carbon, sulfur, nitrogen, and other greenhouse gas emissions.

If all bulk iron ore presently exported from the Pilbara was shipped using LNG, sulfur and particulate matter would reduce by 95% and nitrogen emissions would reduce by 85%.

The HL Green Captain was presented with a plaque to commemorate the vessel’s maiden voyage and visit to Port Hedland.

Pilbara Ports Authority Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Johnston commented: “Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) was pleased to welcome HL Green and her crew to the Port of Port Hedland, as another milestone in our support of the transfer to LNG fuel as a way of reducing shipping emissions.”