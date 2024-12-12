Woodside’s North West Shelf project extension receives state environmental approval

Woodside and the North West Shelf joint venture welcome the Western Australian government’s decision to provide environmental approval for the North West Shelf project extension.

After six years of assessment and appeals, this is a critical step in the approvals process to underpin the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf project so it can continue to deliver a reliable supply of energy locally and globally. The State’s decision recommences the Federal environmental approvals process, which was paused while appeals were being considered.

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia, Liz Westcott, said State approval of the North West Shelf project extension is an important step to enable the long-term processing of North West Shelf joint venture field resources and third-party gas resources through the Karratha Gas Plant.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of domestic gas production from the Karratha Gas Plant and 35 years of LNG exports – a contribution to reliable energy supply which can continue for years to come.

“We look forward to the finalisation of the Federal approval process to provide certainty around the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf project. By using existing infrastructure, the project can continue to support local and global energy security and regional development opportunities in the Pilbara in northern Western Australia.

“We are committed to ensuring we continue to meet all environmental requirements, including the conditions of this approval, and engage in meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners regarding our activities.”

As part of the approval, the North West Shelf committed to a range of environmental management measures, including a significant reduction in air emissions such as oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds, as well as greenhouse gas emissions management measures to reduce emissions over time.