Aeromon achieves ISO accreditation

Aeromon has become the first internationally accredited provider of site-level methane quantification and flaring efficiency analysis. With ISO 17025 accreditation, Aeromon sets a new global standard in emissions monitoring, delivering reliable and traceable data with demonstrable precision.

Aeromon’s emissions measurement service now operates as a fully accredited test laboratory under ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

This advanced service simultaneously measures multiple airborne compounds, including methane, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and non-methane volatile organic compounds.

With these capabilities, Aeromon offers operators and regulators a ground-breaking alternative to traditional laboratory testing: real-time measurement data and same-day reporting.

“This accreditation represents our commitment to precision and global compliance,” said Maria Kuosa, CEO of Aeromon. “It positions us as the leading partner for emissions monitoring, providing the industry with trusted, lab-compliant data in real time.”

Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation after three years of rigorous testing and validation emphasises Aeromon’s commitment to precision.

The company’s solutions are fully aligned with international standards such as OGMP 2.0 Level 5 and CEN-EN 17628:2022 for VOC emissions and, as such, will help ensure seamless compliance with the EU Methane Regulation implemented on 4 August 2024.

“Achieving ISO accreditation has been a long and rigorous process,” added Matti Irjala, Aeromon’s CTO, “but completing this journey was vital. It means we are in a better position than ever before to help operators meet global standards with confidence and advance their decarbonisation efforts.”

The EU Methane Regulation will enforce stringent requirements for methane monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) processes. From January 2027, these tougher methane MRV standards will also apply to all stages of the oil, gas, and coal import chain, making compliance with the EU Regulation globally relevant.

Aeromon’s ISO 17025 accredited services offer a unique advantage by aligning with these regulations and OGMP 2.0 Level 5 standards. By simplifying emissions reporting and enhancing traceability, Aeromon helps operators and regulators around the world navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence.

“ISO 17025 accreditation enhances regulatory efficiency,” stated Maria, Aeromon’s CEO. “It provides regulators with the confidence needed to rely on operator MRV processes, reducing the need for additional reviews and verifications.”

Aeromon’s ISO 17025 accredited measurements will also prove invaluable in enabling accurate evaluation of flare performance, providing operators with reliable data to assess both combustion and destruction efficiencies, identify operational challenges, and reduce emissions.

By delivering precise insights, Aeromon supports operators in optimising flare systems, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and improving environmental performance. This approach empowers industries to make informed decisions that enhance operational effectiveness while addressing sustainability goals.

Aeromon’s BH-12 mobile device and Aeromon Cloud Service (ACS) analytics platform delivers standardised, repeatable emissions data – ensuring comparability across facilities and countries.

Now with internationally recognised laboratory accreditation, Aeromon is ready to help organisations worldwide achieve compliance.

“Our accreditation reinforces Aeromon’s position as the most credible partner for global emissions measurement,” concluded Maria, CEO of Aeromon. “With a decade of expertise, we deliver high-resolution data, detect even the smallest methane leaks, analyse flare efficiency and provide actionable insights to support effective abatement and compliant reporting as regulations tighten.”