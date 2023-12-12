Tellurian announces change to board
Tellurian Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has named Martin Houston, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, to be Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Co-Founder Charif Souki will no longer serve as an executive or officer of the company or hold any managerial responsibilities.
Souki remains a member of the Board of Directors.
These changes are not the result of any material or unexpected financial events.
