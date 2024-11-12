Woodfibre LNG announces new CEO

Woodfibre LNG, a member of the Pacific Energy Corp. (Canada) Ltd group of companies, has announced the appointment of Luke Schauerte as the company’s new CEO, effective 4 November 2024.

Schauerte brings more than 20 years of experience in the Canadian and global energy industry. He comes to Woodfibre LNG from LNG Canada where he served as Vice President, Asset, helping to guide the construction and start-up of Canada’s first large scale LNG export facility. Prior to LNG Canada, Schauerte served in a range of leadership roles with Shell in both Canada and internationally.

“As the Woodfibre LNG project continues to advance, we are excited to have Luke join our team,” said Ratnesh Bedi, President of Pacific Energy. “His proven track-record for unlocking the full potential of large scale assets is instrumental in advancing Canada’s leadership in delivering sustainably produced energy to the world.”

Schauerte has played a key role leading transformational change at major infrastructure projects, including the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, B.C., and the Shell Scotford Manufacturing Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

“I’m delighted to join Woodfibre LNG, a company that is breaking new ground in sustainable LNG development,” added Schauerte. “Woodfibre LNG is demonstrating exceptional industry leadership through its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to its innovative efforts in promoting cultural and gender safety. I’m excited to help lead a safe, sustainable, and socially conscious operation that is positioned to generate long-term benefits including economic reconciliation across a diverse range of stakeholders.”

Woodfibre LNG began construction in September 2023. The facility is expected to be complete in 2027.