Venture Global and EnBW announce expansion of LNG partnership

Venture Global LNG and EnBW have announced the expansion of their existing LNG partnership to 2 million tpy. Under the sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) signed in June 2022, EnBW has increased the quantity of its long-term LNG offtake from Venture Global by an additional 0.5 million tpy from Plaquemines and CP2 LNG.

“Venture Global is delighted to be a growing strategic partner to Germany and EnBW, a foundation customer at both Plaquemines and CP2,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “The German government has taken swift action to address the energy crisis and we are honoured to support their efforts by providing security of US LNG supply. Our company has pioneered the next generation of LNG plants, with a safe and low-cost model, enabling us to bring much needed supply to the global market years faster than ever done before. Our Gulf Coast facilities incorporate critical, world class European equipment, including liquefaction modules, gearboxes, steam turbines and more, supporting countless jobs across the continent.”

“To become less dependent on Russian natural gas and to strengthen diversification and security of supply, EnBW is supporting the German government by increasing further access to LNG supplies. For this reason, we have stepped up our procurement volumes from Venture Global,” explained Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chief Operating Officer Generation & Trading at EnBW. “With the help of LNG, we can secure Germany's gas supply to enable the energy transition, while not losing sight of our climate neutrality targets.”