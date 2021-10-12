Uniper supports LNG Gate terminal expansion

As part of an already long-standing, successful co-operation with Uniper, Gate terminal B.V. plans to invest in a further capacity expansion of 1.0 billion m3/y. Just recently, the Maasvlakte-based LNG import terminal already announced a capacity increase of 0.5 billion m3/y. This brings the total capacity to an annual 13.5 billion m3/y, with the additional exit capacity to be available from 1 October 2024.

Andreas Gemballa, Director LNG at Uniper commented on the LNG terminal expansion: “At Uniper we strive to be the globally trusted partner for reliable and flexible LNG solutions, leveraging on our experience, relationships and our strong asset base in the Atlantic Basin. LNG Trading activities have grown significantly from less than 30 cargoes in 2016 to more than 300 to date this year. 80% of our cargoes have been traded in the Pacific Basin. Our portfolio emphasises flexibility which is diversified across all dimensions including pricing indices, incoterms and geography. Coming October 2024 Uniper will be the biggest capacity holder at Gate terminal with a capacity of 4 billion m3 under a long-term contract.”

The expansion of its regas capacity at Gate mirrors the growth of Uniper’s LNG portfolio on the commodity side as well as the expansions of the LNG shipping portfolio. Currently there are already seven LNG vessels under long- and mid-term charters. For Uniper, Gate is also of growing importance as a small scale LNG hub with 3 TWh/y expected to be loaded onto trucks and barges by the end of the year.

“Over the 10 years of operations we have established a strong relationship with Uniper. We take it as a vote of confidence that Uniper has committed to additional capacity. We look very much forward to our continued co-operation, exploring together how we can continue to serve our customers best into the future”, says Wim Groenendijk, Managing Director at Gate Terminal.