Commonwealth LNG signs 20-year SPA with EQT Corp

Commonwealth LNG has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with EQT Corporation, one of the largest natural gas producers in the US.

The agreement provides for the sale of 1 million tpy of LNG for 20 years from Commonwealth’s 9.5 million tpy export facility, currently under development on the Gulf Coast in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Under the terms of the agreement, EQT will purchase LNG on a free-on-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub. The definitive agreement marks a significant milestone in both companies’ efforts to deliver responsibly sourced, low emission natural gas to international markets.

Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Caturus, the parent company of Commonwealth LNG, commented: “The agreement with EQT is a strong endorsement of our integrated natural gas platform, featuring a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that meets burgeoning demand for LNG across global markets, while advancing US energy and economic growth. By combining EQT’s scale and Commonwealth’s efficient modular LNG design, we’re delivering a differentiated solution for global energy buyers.”

Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO of EQT, added: “The signing of this agreement with Commonwealth LNG adds to the incredible momentum we are building in the LNG market and further strengthens EQT’s position as a leading force in connecting US natural gas to global demand.”

Commonwealth is advancing towards a final investment decision (FID) in 2025, with first LNG production expected in 2029. Inclusive of the agreement with EQT, Commonwealth has 5 million tpy of offtake under long-term, binding agreements (Glencore, JERA, and PETRONAS), with line of sight to subscribe its remaining capacity.

These foundational contracts demonstrate international confidence in the project’s execution and value proposition.

The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including an affirmative FID on the project.