PV GAS transports LNG by train for first time

On 6 September 2024, at Trang Bom Railway Station, Petrovietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) held a ceremony to launch the first train carrying LNG from the south to the north.

Recognising the energy needs amidst the incomplete LNG import infrastructure in Northern Vietnam, PV GAS has swiftly implemented a multi-modal LNG transport solution combining road and railway to deliver LNG to regions far from existing PV GAS’ infrastructure. The departure of the train carrying 16 ISO tanks of LNG at -162°C throughout the journey signified PV GAS’ completion of an energy supply chain via pipelines, waterways, roadways, and railways across Vietnam.

In addition to expanding PV GAS’ reach to areas without complete infrastructure and enhancing energy solutions with LNG at its core, LNG railway/tank truck business operations also contribute to the development of this clean energy (reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 30% compared to coal and 40% compared to oil). Through this promising LNG distribution chain, PV GAS and its group, Petrovietnam, are leading the energy market and Vietnam’s gas industry towards a green and sustainable development.

Nguyen Phuc Tue, Vice President of PV GAS, affirmed that the first LNG train from South to North Vietnam was the result of relentless efforts of PV GAS, showcasing their spirit of innovation, creativity, and breakthrough. This opened up many opportunities and growth spaces for the corporation and its units in the future.

Phan Quoc Anh, Vice President of Vietnam Railways (VNR), emphasised the proactive and comprehensive support of PV GAS’ partners in its new business model implementation, ushering in a new chapter for Vietnam’s railway transport and gas industry. The LNG train would be given priority to ensure timely delivery, with an expected transit time of three days to the northern region.

Leaders of PV GAS and VNR performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm on 6 September 2024.