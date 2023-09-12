ADNOC Gas signs LNG supply agreement with PetroChina

ADNOC Gas plc has announced an agreement, valued between US$450 million – US$550 million, to supply LNG to PetroChina International Company Ltd (PCI), a subsidiary of PetroChina Company Limited, one of the leading oil and gas producers and distributors in China.

“We are pleased to sign this LNG supply agreement with PCI, further strengthening our presence in one of the world’s fastest growing gas markets. China continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this agreement further reinforces our role as a major LNG supplier across East and South Asia, and beyond,” said Ahmed Mohamed Alebria, CEO of ADNOC gas.

LNG serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains and its versatility allows its application across a broad range of industries, fostering economic growth.

“Energy is an important area of collaboration between China and the UAE,” commented Wu Junli, Chairman of PCI. “We are delighted to partner with ADNOC Gas, a company committed to providing stable and reliable energy supply with low-carbon emissions. This agreement signifies an extension of the cooperation between our two companies and reaffirms PCI’s commitment to ADNOC Gas as our global partner.”