Coastal Bend LNG selects EXP as lead environmental consultant

Coastal Bend LNG has selected EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design, and consulting firm, as lead environmental consultant for its planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. EXP will provide environmental consulting services for the development of Coastal Bend’s facilities, including multiple liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities.

“As DOE and FERC implement revisions to their NEPA requirements, EXP’s expertise in environmental surveys will be critical to advancing our permitting process most efficiently,” said Carlos R. Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of Coastal Bend LNG. “EXP shares our goal of responsibly developing the Coastal Bend LNG project with benefits to our local communities as well as our end customers.”

“Our work with Coastal Bend LNG reflects EXP’s commitment to advancing responsible and resilient energy infrastructure in the US,” added Michael Aubele, Vice President of Environmental and Regulatory Services at EXP.

Coastal Bend LNG expects to commence the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process during 2025. All filings will be reviewed prior to submission by the Energy Regulatory practice of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.