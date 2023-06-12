TGE awarded contract for Shenzen LNG peak shaving terminal extension

Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd has awarded TGE Gas Engineering an EPC contract for the Shenzhen LNG storage and peak shaving II expansion project.

The scope of work is two, 160 000 m3 full containment LNG storage tanks, the process plant, and a new loading/unloading berth for LNG vessels with storage capacities from 3000 – 217 000 m3.

The extended plant will have a 2 million tpy send-out capacity of LNG. TGE will perform this project in a consortium with CIMC Enric Engineering Technology Co., Ltd (CET) and China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Ltd (CSCEC).