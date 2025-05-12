Woodfibre provides construction update

Construction continues to advance at the Woodfibre LNG site, including work on foundations for the LNG processing equipment and modules that are expected to begin arriving at site in 2025. Current work includes backfilling and grading of the site, concrete pouring, installation of rock anchors, and onshore casing advancement for the floating storage tank mooring structures.

The marine offloading facility is complete and has been approved for Maritime Security system level 1 (MARSEC) to receive modules later this year. All regular erosion, sediment control measures, and environmental best practices remain in place. Non-local project workers are housed on the floatel, and transportation to and from the floatel is from the lower mainland (Vancouver).

Preparations are underway for the upcoming in-water work window, with a focus on incorporating lessons learned to further reduce environmental impacts. As part of Woodfibre’s commitment to protecting wildlife, daily bird monitoring and mitigation measures are in place to prevent disturbance to migratory species. In addition, exclusion fencing has been installed to keep amphibians out of active work zones. These species are being carefully salvaged and relocated to suitable breeding habitats in coordination with environmental specialists.

The project has a noise exemption variance permit in place from the District of Squamish as some works are required to continue past noise bylaw hours. Night work will continue over the coming months, including form work, concrete pours and site maintenance, including erosion and sediment control.

Noise monitoring at Britannia and Squamish harbour continues. Additionally, it is expected that air and light monitoring will be conducted in 2025.