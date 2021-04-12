India’s first FSRU arrives

India’s first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) has arrived at H-Energy’s Jaigarh Terminal in Maharashtra, the FSRU Höegh Giant which sailed from Keppel Shipyard, Singapore was berthed at Jaigarh terminal in Maharashtra on 12 April 2021.

Expressing his views on the occasion Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, CEO, H-Energy said “With immense pride H-Energy welcomes the FSRU Höegh Giant, at Jaigarh Terminal in Maharashtra, India. This will be India’s first FSRU based LNG regasification terminal, which marks a new chapter in India's mission for accelerated growth of LNG infrastructure. FSRU based LNG terminals aim at providing the ability to enhance the pace of natural gas import capability in an environment friendly and efficient manner.”

“We are committed to the growth of LNG market in India. We aim to con-tribute to the overall development of natural gas value chain, aligned with the Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix from present 6% to 15% by 2030,” Mr. Hiranandani added further.

With the berthing of the FSRU Höegh Giant, the LNG regasification terminal will be ready to start testing and commissioning activities soon.

Key features of the project:

This will be India’s first FSRU based LNG receiving terminal and the first year around LNG terminal in the state of Maharashtra.

The 2017-built Höegh Giant has storage capacity of 170 000 m 3 and in-stalled regasification capacity of 750 million ft 3 /d (equivalent to approximately 6 million tpy). H-Energy has chartered the FSRU for a 10-year period.

Höegh Giant will deliver regasified LNG to the 56 km long Jaigarh-Dabhol natural gas pipeline, connecting the LNG terminal to the national gas grid.

The facility will also deliver LNG through truck loading facilities for onshore distribution, the facility is also capable to reload LNG onto small scale LNG vessels for bunkering services.

H-Energy also intends to develop small scale LNG market in the region, using the FSRU for storage and reloading LNG onto smaller vessels.

H-Energy has developed the LNG terminal in accordance with world-class engineering and safety standards. The LNG terminal is located at JSW Jaigarh Port in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, on the west coast of India. The port is the first deep water, 24/7 operational private port in Maharashtra.