EIG’s MidOcean Energy to acquire additional Gorgon LNG interest from JERA

MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, has entered into definitive agreements with JERA Co., Inc. to acquire JERA Gorgon Pty Ltd, which holds JERA’s 0.417% interest in the Gorgon LNG project. MidOcean is an existing participant in the Gorgon LNG project, and this transaction increases MidOcean’s interest in Gorgon to 1.417%. The transaction perimeter also includes JERA’s 0.735% interest in the Ichthys LNG project. Subject to the satisfaction of relevant conditions precedent, the interests in Gorgon and Ichthys will be sold to MidOcean, and then the Ichthys interest shall be transferred, subject to the satisfaction of further conditions, to an existing joint venture participant in the Ichthys LNG project.

The acquisition increases MidOcean’s equity exposure to a large scale, long-life, integrated LNG project operated by Chevron, further strengthening its portfolio of high-quality producing assets.

In parallel, MidOcean and JERA plan future collaborations, exploring future transactions and opportunities on LNG and adjacent energy transactions globally with the aim of creating a strategic alliance. This reflects a shared objective to pursue disciplined growth and unlock additional sources of value across the LNG value chain.

Gorgon LNG is supplied by the Gorgon and Jansz-Io gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia and comprises three LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of approximately 15.6 million tpy. The project includes domestic gas supply and condensate production, supported by extensive offshore and onshore infrastructure on Barrow Island.

R. Blair Thomas, MidOcean Chairman and EIG CEO, said: “This transaction advances MidOcean’s strategy to build a scaled, globally diversified LNG company anchored by high-quality assets and counterparties. Increasing our position in Gorgon enhances the quality and durability of our portfolio while expanding our equity exposure to one of the industry’s benchmark LNG projects. Looking ahead, our collaboration with JERA including exploring the establishment of a strategic alliance positions us to pursue additional high-quality opportunities in a disciplined and repeatable way.”

De la Rey Venter, CEO of MidOcean, added: “The acquisition adds incremental uncontracted equity volumes, increasing our ability to optimise across our portfolio and capture value through commodity cycles. Gorgon is a high-quality, cash-generative asset with long reserve life and strong operating performance. Deepening our relationship with JERA also strengthens our ability to originate and execute future transactions in the global LNG market.”

JERA Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer, Mr Ryosuke Tsugaru, commented: “Australia remains strategically important to JERA as a trusted and reliable LNG supplier, and we value the longstanding partnerships we have built there. Through our ongoing portfolio optimisation, we are strengthening our ability to support long-term energy security for Australia, Japan and the broader region. JERA looks forward to collaborating with MidOcean Energy across the LNG value chain.”

The parties aim to close the transaction during 1H26, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

UBS acted as financial advisor to MidOcean, and White & Case acted as legal advisor.