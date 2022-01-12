Nakilat partners with ABS for decarbonisation strategy

Over the past months, Nakilat’s project team has worked closely with ABS sustainability specialists to map out decarbonisation pathways for the company’s fleet of 69 LNG carriers and four very large LPG gas carriers. These efforts come as part of the Nakilat’s drive to become a global maritime sustainability leader.

The project will ultimately see Nakilat’s vessels receive the ABS Sustain notation, which demonstrates alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and establishes a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.

Nakilat CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “Nakilat has rapidly grown over the years to be a leader in the global energy transportation sector. We recognise the important role we play in reducing our carbon footprint and are committed to carry out our operations in a sustainable manner. In addition to this partnership with ABS, we are also leading a working group with our joint venture partners to ensure our global fleet operations meet with IMO’s decarbonisation targets. Our focus is on sustainable development of Nakilat’s fleet beyond 2030, which contributes towards the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030 and our own vision to be a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services.”

The Sustain notations were introduced with the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations to help marine and offshore operators meet the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the SDGs. The Guide focuses on sustainability aspects of vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured, and assessed. These include, pollution and waste; coastal and marine ecosystems; energy efficiency and performance monitoring; low-carbon fuels; human-centred design; and asset recycling.

“It is a privilege to be able to support Nakilat in achieving their goal of becoming a leader in maritime sustainability. ABS is proud to work with forward looking operators that are not only committed to finding a sustainable footing for the industry but to demonstrating how we can make significant strides towards realising that dream today. ABS is a pioneer in this space and is developing tools and strategies that help ship owners decarbonise their operations, while simply and clearly demonstrating their progress towards zero carbon operations,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.