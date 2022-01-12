CB&I to build LNG storage tanks in Wisconsin, US

McDermott's storage business, CB&I, has been contracted by We Energies to design and build two LNG storage tanks for peak shaving facilities in southeastern Wisconsin, US.

“Demand for natural gas fluctuates daily and seasonally,” said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. “By storing LNG when demand is low, energy companies can ensure adequate supply when demand is at its peak – which are normally the coldest days of winter in Wisconsin.”

Both facilities, slated for construction in Bluff Creek and Ixonia, Wisconsin, will each have the capacity to store 12 million gal. of LNG and will be accompanied by an above-ground water storage tank for fire protection.

“CB&I built the first LNG peak shaving facility in North America which is still in operation today,” Canals said. “Its construction dates back to 1965 and is a testament to the quality and longevity of performance that you can expect from facilities designed and built by CB&I.”

Mechanical completion is expected in the fall of 2023 – in advance of the winter peak heating season.