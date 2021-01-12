Sakhalin Energy sets record for LNG production

In 2020 Sakhalin Energy recorded its best Sakhalin II LNG plant annual performance ever. Over the course of the year, the facility produced and shipped a record amount of LNG: 178.6 standard cargoes (one standard cargo is equivalent to 65 000 t) or more than 11.6 million t.

“Despite unprecedented challenges, both external, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, and internal requirements to ensure a ‘virus-free’ status of our assets, we managed to maintain business continuity and reach a historic high production for LNG. Customer focus and reliable supplies through sustainable production are key objectives for our company”, noted Roman Dashkov, Chief Executive Officer of Sakhalin Energy.

Most of natural gas is produced by the company at the LUN-A platform in the Lunskoye field, north of Sakhalin. Further the gas is transported via transsakhalin pipeline system through the onshore processing facility to the LNG plant. Its original design capacity is 9.6 million tpy, but due to technical improvements and upgrade, together with weather and temperature factors, the factual production has been increased by 20%.

Implemented measures against COVID-19 allowed Sakhalin to successfully perform summer shutdown activities, including maintenance, repairs, and diagnostics of equipment. During the year the company’s assets demonstrated a world-class reliability, resulting in above-target performance for the production and shipment of LNG to buyers.