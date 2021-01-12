Reganosa to operate and maintain offshore LNG terminal in Ghana

Reganosa has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain an LNG regasification terminal in Tema, Ghana. Currently under construction, the Tema LNG terminal is an innovative addition to the region’s infrastructure and unique in sub-Saharan Africa, as both its storage (FSU) and regasification (FRU) units are floating.

Tema LNG Terminal Company (TLTC) awarded Reganosa the contract for the O&M of the FSU and the FRU, as well as the associated 6 km gas pipeline and a pressure reduction and metering station connected to the existing pipeline network, which will be in the power and industrial enclave of Tema.

Tema LNG’s floating regasification unit (FRU) arrived in Ghana on 7 January 2021, allowing TLTC to start delivering LNG to customers through its unique energy terminal in 1Q21.

Tema LNG, backed by Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), is the first offshore LNG receiving terminal in sub-Saharan Africa. The terminal will employ the innovative combination of the FRU twinned with an existing LNG carrier to receive, store and regasify LNG. This system provides Ghana with all the functionality of a large scale FRU terminal, but with added flexibility, allowing it to respond to rapidly increasing domestic gas demand with a cleaner and more affordable energy solution.

Ogbemi Ofuya of Helios Investment Partners said: “The Tema LNG terminal project supports Ghana’s ambitions to continue on its trajectory as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, by delivering the energy infrastructure to support accelerated industrialisation. As evidenced in similar fast-growing economies in Asia and Latin America, the introduction of LNG into the energy mix serves as a catalyst for industrial and economic growth. The year-round, guaranteed supply of LNG and piped gas through the Tema LNG terminal facilitates forward planning and investments in receiving infrastructure by power plants, mines, and industries across the West Africa region who are currently reliant on more expensive liquid fuels. The switch to gas also delivers a significant environmental benefit and supports the transition to cleaner burning fuels in the region by reducing CO2 emissions and eliminating sulfur emissions, in line with the Paris Climate Accord objectives.” Emilio Bruquetas, Reganosa’s CEO, said: “We are so proud to contribute our knowledge and experience to this unique project for the development of Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa. We are pleased to collaborate with TLTC on what is our first Africa-based project. We continue to grow in Spain, promoting a green and digital economy, and at the same time we are reinforcing our internationalisation process.” The purpose-built FRU, which was built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, left the Jiangnan shipyard at the end of November. The FRU will be located within the Tema Port, where TLTC has constructed additional marine infrastructure that will allow for cost-efficient LNG loading and regasification without affecting maritime and port traffic in the Gulf of Guinea. LNG will be supplied under a long-term contract with Shell. The onshore reception facilities will receive the gas from the FRU via subsea pipelines, before delivering natural gas to the GNPC and its customers.