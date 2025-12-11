McDermott awarded EPCIC contract by PETRONAS

McDermott has secured a subsea contract from PETRONAS Carigali Brunei Ltd for EPCIC of a natural gas development project offshore Brunei Darussalam. This development represents one of the country's most significant conventional gas projects.

The award follows McDermott's completion of FEED, engineering optimisation, and readiness planning for the project.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide EPCIC services for a subsea production system and associated infrastructure, including umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, which will connect six wells to a floating production unit for natural gas recovery. McDermott will also deliver EPCIC services for a gas export pipeline that will supply feedstock to Brunei's LNG sector.

“Transitioning from FEED to a full EPCIC award underscores McDermott's engineering excellence and proven ability to deliver complex subsea projects across the region,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. “It also reinforces McDermott's collaborative approach in working with customers to drive engineering value. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with PETRONAS Carigali Brunei and its partners to advance this project safely and efficiently.”

Project management will be led from McDermott's engineering centre of excellence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, supported by teams across other McDermott offices and project sites.

