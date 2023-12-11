Texas LNG and ABB partner on core electric and automation equipment

Texas LNG, a 4 million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, has selected ABB to deliver an integrated technology offering, including substation and control solutions.

Texas LNG is a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint. Combined with Texas LNG’s recent equipment and partnership agreement with Baker Hughes, Glenfarne has announced more than a half a billion dollars worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date.

“Texas LNG’s mission to be one of the lowest-emitting LNG export terminals on the planet requires the sector’s top expertise and innovation,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition. “By partnering with ABB, we’re confident that Texas LNG will be the most efficient and environmentally sensitive US LNG facility.”

“ABB’s integrated offering of automation, electrical, and digital solutions uniquely helps minimise CAPEX and maximise the performance, production and plant availability of LNG and clean fuel projects,” added Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries. “ABB is strategically invested in this project, and LNG globally, given the vital role LNG can play in global energy security. We look forward to working closely with Texas LNG on this project which will also boost the US’s enviable position as the leading LNG exporter.”

Texas LNG will close its project financing in 2024, with construction commencing shortly thereafter. The equipment order is expected to be granted in conjunction with financial close of the project. The first LNG exports from Texas LNG are expected to be shipped in late 2027 or early 2028.