Downer awarded contract by Chevron

Downer EDI Ltd has been awarded a contract by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd for the provision of maintenance and support services over a maximum term of 15 years for Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities in Western Australia.

The contract commences in January 2026, with an initial term of 10 years plus one five-year extension option. Downer estimates the total revenue over the full 15-year term to be AUS$750 million, subject to the release of work orders by Chevron.

Under the contract, Downer will deliver maintenance, asset management, and execution of small capital projects for Chevron’s non-process infrastructure assets.