U-Ming secures LNG dual-fuel charters with Anglo American

U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation, Taiwan’s largest publicly listed bulk carrier company, has been awarded a 10-year LNG dual-fuel dry bulk charter contract by Anglo American.

It is the first such long term time charter in the bulk carrier sector, demonstrating both companies’ strong commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability.

A fleet of four LNG dual-fuel Tier III 190 000 DWT bulk carriers, with a length of approximately 299 m and width 47.50 m, will be built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) to support the 10-year time charter, and they are expected to be delivered throughout 2023.

U-Ming President Mr. C. K. Ong said:

“U-Ming is committed to make the world a better place for our future generations. To achieve that, we are building a greener fleet using LNG, and to reduce GHG emissions and fuel consumption by improving vessel design and optimising fuel efficiency.

“In our collaboration with Anglo American, we are pleased to be the first in the bulk carrier sector to be awarded a 10-year time charter. To demonstrate our long-term commitment to sustainability, we are also one of the first few carriers in the world to operate LNG-fuelled bulkers which have been shown to significantly reduce GHG emissions, and these newbuildings will be part of our fleet renewal and decarbonisation strategy. Going onward, we are committed to provide sustainable long-term green shipping solutions to our customers with the specific target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% in 2025, compared to 2013.”