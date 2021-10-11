Report released on the Alaska LNG Project

In a new report, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) detailed the significant environmental and climate benefits achieved by developing the Alaska LNG Project, which will utilise North Slope natural gas to replace high-emissions coal in heavily polluted Asian markets and substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said, “Alaska has some of the world’s strictest environmental laws, and Alaska natural gas should be a key component of any realistic energy roadmap to a cleaner climate. This report documents the substantial climate benefits that clean-burning Alaska natural gas has for our environment here at home and around the world.”

AGDC President Frank Richards added, “The world is increasingly focused on the climate impact of new high-volume, reliable energy projects. This timely assessment uses respected and transparent methodologies to quantify the value of replacing high-emissions energy sources in foreign markets with low-emissions Alaska LNG. The justification for Alaska LNG is compelling.”

The report, Greenhouse Gas Lifecycle Assessment: Alaska LNG Project, documents how Alaska LNG reduces annual carbon dioxide equivalent emissions generated by a representative Asian regional coal supply chain by 77 million t, a 50% reduction.

According to data from the US Environmental Protection Agency, eliminating 77 million t of carbon emissions is the annual equivalent of taking 19 coal-fired power plants offline or 16.8 million passenger cars off the road for a year, or eliminating the emissions generated by powering 9.3 million homes or the emissions from burning 8.7 billion gal. of gasoline.

The report also compares Alaska LNG emissions to equivalent LNG projects in Louisiana and Australia that have undergone similar lifecycle analyses, and documents that the production and delivery of Alaska LNG provides 50% lower greenhouse gas intensity compared to these projects.

Alaska LNG’s relative emissions efficiencies reflect Alaska’s close proximity to target Asian markets, which reduce round-trip shipping times by about a month, efficiencies resulting from shared facilities for North Slope oil production, the utilisation of a single pipeline and compressor system, and fewer gathering and boosting emissions required by the North Slope’s compact production footprint.

The report uses the same methodologies and standards employed by the US Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Lab, and addresses the full range of project components, including extraction, production, gathering and boosting, transmission pipeline, end-user pipeline transmission, and power generation and distribution.

The report was produced on behalf of AGDC by a specialised team of independent third-party air quality, environmental, and energy experts from EXP, SLR Consulting, and ALG (Ashworth Leininger Group).