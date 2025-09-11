Lloyd’s Register approves HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ carrier design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for its next-generation LNG carrier design featuring a forward accommodation layout and integrated Wind Challenger, wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS), developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL).

Developed in collaboration with MOL and the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, the new design relocates the accommodation and bridge block from its conventional aft position to the bow. This fore-deckhouse configuration offers the opportunity for reduced aerodynamic drag, improved propulsion efficiency and potential lower fuel consumption.

The forward accommodation layout provides a clear and unobstructed open deck space above cargo area, allowing for optimal placement and increasing number of WAPS technologies such as MOL’s Wind Challenger. This open deck space provides flexibility to accommodate varying sail numbers, types, and spacing.

The design also supports future integration of alternative fuel modules, and battery storage, making it adaptable to evolving fuels, regulations, and owner requirements.

The AiP follows LR’s extensive technical evaluation of the concept’s safety, feasibility, and regulatory compliance. This included a full review of applicable IMO requirements, class rules, and industry guidelines, supported by structured risk assessments including HAZID.

Panos Mitrou, LR's Global Gas Segment Director, commented: “This AiP reflects LR’s commitment to enabling the safe deployment of innovative technologies that support the maritime industry’s transition to net zero. By working closely with our project partners, we help demonstrate the technical feasibility and commercial value of forward-thinking vessel design.”

Hong-Ryeul Ryu, CTO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, stated: “This AiP highlights HHI’s pioneering forward accommodation LNG carrier design, underscoring our unwavering commitment to sustainability and readiness to embrace advanced decarbonisation technologies, including WAPS.”

Yoshihiko Sugimoto, Deputy Chief Technical Officer of MOL, added: “With the valued collaboration of Lloyd’s Register and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, we are delighted to receive this AiP for HHI’s next-generation LNG carrier design featuring MOL’s Wind Challenger technology. This milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to leading the decarbonisation of the maritime industry and accelerating progress towards our medium to long-term target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

David Wamsley, Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, concluded: “This AiP for a next-generation vessel is a great example of what can be achieved when industry leaders align. By proactively integrating the latest innovations with the clear regulatory direction for decarbonisation, stakeholders are not just designing a ship they are creating a sustainable and profitable future for maritime transport. This partnership allows us to pool our expertise, mitigate risks, and accelerate the development of solutions that would be impossible to achieve alone.”