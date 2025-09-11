EQT signs 20-year deal with NextDecade for 1.5 million tpy of LNG from Rio Grande LNG Train 5

EQT Corp. has secured 1.5 million tpy of liquefaction capacity under a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with NextDecade Corp. at Train 5 of the Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas.

The agreement will be on a free-on-board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to NextDecade making a positive final investment decision on Train 5.

Toby Z. Rice, EQT President and CEO, commented: “The execution of this agreement represents continued momentum of EQT’s LNG strategy, which is focused on further diversifying the company’s end-market exposure into the rapidly growing global gas markets and accelerating long-term earnings growth. Consistent with our existing LNG deals, EQT will market and optimise its own cargoes, providing structuring flexibility and downside protection.”

Rice continued: “EQT’s growing LNG exposure, combined with the unique attributes that have made EQT the supplier of choice for end users of natural gas domestically – our low-cost structure, unmatched scale and resource depth, investment grade balance sheet, and peer leading emissions profile – position the company to expand its market reach and become the supplier of choice for end users of natural gas worldwide. The company believes the rapidly growing international market will increasingly covet EQT’s gas supply to advance economic growth, while replicating America’s leading emission reduction progress through the replacement of coal with clean-burning natural gas.”

Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and CEO, added: “We are pleased to have EQT, one of the largest producers of natural gas in the US, as a customer of Rio Grande LNG Train 5. LNG exported from the US will continue to play a critical role in enhancing the energy security of our allies around the world.”