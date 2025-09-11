Argent LNG commits to five Baker Hughes LM9000 gas turbines at Port Fourchon

Argent LNG, a leading US LNG developer, has committed to purchase five Baker Hughes LM9000 gas turbines to provide dedicated base load energy for the Argent balance of plant at its flagship 25 million tpy Port Fourchon LNG export terminal.

This strategic decision underscores Argent LNG’s focus on operational reliability, efficiency, and emissions reduction, with advanced measures in place to ensure continuous power supply.

Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG, commented: “The Baker Hughes LM9000 turbines are best-in-class equipment across all fronts – unmatched in efficiency, flexibility, durability, and low emissions. By incorporating five LM9000 turbines into our Port Fourchon facility, we are ensuring stable, resilient base load power. These turbines are designed for rapid replacement, allowing a full 24-hour swap-out in the unlikely event of a failure, so operations can continue uninterrupted while minimising downtime.”

The LM9000 turbines are aeroderivative gas turbines, engineered for high efficiency, rapid start-up capabilities and continuous, reliable power for complex LNG operations. They will serve as the backbone of Argent LNG’s balance of plant, powering the facility’s utilities, refrigeration, and other essential systems.

By integrating these turbines with a 24-hour swap-out plan, Argent LNG strengthens Port Fourchon’s operational resilience, including:

Reliable base load energy: Ensures consistent power for all plant operations.

High efficiency: Optimises fuel usage and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Operational flexibility: Supports variable LNG production levels and future integration of renewable energy or carbon capture solutions.

Rapid swap-out capability: Minimises downtime in the unlikely event of turbine failure, maintaining continuous operations.

Best-in-class technology: Baker Hughes delivers proven, world-leading gas turbine performance and reliability across all operational fronts.

This investment demonstrates Argent LNG’s commitment to delivering a world-class, resilient, and environmentally responsible LNG export facility for global markets.