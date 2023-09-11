MAMII initiative more than doubles it membership in first 12 months

The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) more than doubled its membership in its first 12 months, as announced at Gastech 2023 in Singapore.

MAMII also confirmed three new members of its collective of shipping leaders aiming to address the environmental implications of LNG in the industry.

MiQ, a methane measurement certification company, Japanese shipping company, NYK Line, and the leading international shipping line of Malaysia, MISC, all joined.

Under the guidance of Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII was established on 6 September 2022, and has experienced substantial growth in its inaugural year, from seven initial members to 16 today.

In its first year, the initiative has produced a methane strategy landscape report for all partners, covering methane regulatory requirements, Well to Tank and Tank to Wake analysis, and cost benefit analysis. It also examined more than 150 technology companies to create an ecosystem of 27 leading methane tech companies, of which 13 are actively engaged with MAMII partners.

However, speaking at Gastech, leaders of the initiative emphasised that the technology ecosystem for methane measurement and abatement still required significant time and investment.

LNG is widely understood to generate less carbon dioxide, and emit less nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter, for the same propulsion power as traditional fuels. But the environmental benefits of using LNG are lessened by unburned methane passing through the combustion process and into the atmosphere, where it has a significant warming effect.

Steve Price, MAMII Programme Director, said: “The accomplishments of MAMII's first year are testament to the maritime industry's dedication to reducing its methane footprint.”

“There is technology available today that can monitor and mitigate methane leaks onboard an LNG-fuelled ship. Now, a standard for methane emission measurement is critical to begin tackling concerns around practicality, safety, and cost, for shipowners and operators.”

“With the right technology and the right monitoring of well to tank, the benefits of LNG over fuel oil can continue to be reaped, while the industry develops the infrastructure required for alternative fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.”

MAMII will release a comprehensive progress report in January 2024. This report will shed light on the methane emission challenge and offer actionable steps for the industry to take.