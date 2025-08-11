 Skip to main content
  4. Chiyoda Corp. awarded EPC contract by Saibu Gas

Chiyoda Corp has been awarded an EPC contract by Saibu Gas Co. Ltd for plant facilities to enhance the capacity of its Hibiki LNG base, adding an additional LNG tank (to the two currently in operation), with completion aimed for 1H29.

Representatives from government agencies and local authorities and other stakeholders attended a ground breaking ceremony at the Hibiki LNG base on 18 July 2025, and President Kato of Saibu Gas participated in a ceremonial prayer for the project’s safe construction.

