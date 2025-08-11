AMIGO LNG awards marine facilities EPC contract to COMSA Marine

AMIGO LNG SA de CV, the Mexican joint venture of Epcilon LNG LLC and LNG Alliance, has announced the award of the EPC contract for its marine facilities to Constructora Manzanillo SA de CV (COMSA Marine), a leading international EPC contractor in marine and port infrastructure. This milestone marks significant progress in the development of AMIGO LNG's 7.8 million tpy LNG export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico's west coast.

Under the EPC contract, COMSA Marine will be responsible for the detailed engineering, construction, and commissioning of the AMIGO LNG terminal's ma-rine infrastructure, including the LNG jetty, berthing and mooring facilities, and associated utilities to support LNG loading operations. The state-of-the-art quad-berth marine facilities, equipped with high-capacity LNG loading arms exceeding 15 000?m3/hr, ensure rapid vessel turnaround and efficient LNG loading operations. These facilities enable the safe and seamless export of LNG to global markets, reaffirming AMIGO LNG's commitment to delivering reliable and competitive energy solutions.

“Awarding the EPC contract for our marine facilities represents a key achievement in our project schedule,” said Dr Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “COMSA Marine brings extensive experience in LNG terminal construction and marine engineering, which ensures we will meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship.”

Ruben Alamo, President of COMSA Marine, stated: “We are honoured to be entrusted with this challenging project. Its success will be driven by our unique combination of local expertise and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards in environment, safety and quality. We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to deliver this landmark project in Mexico that will create lasting value for the entire region.”