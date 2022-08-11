BESIX-Van Pile work at LNG marine terminal in Kitimat near completion

Cargo roll-on/roll-off vessels have started using the wharf built by the BESIX-Vancouver Pile Driving joint venture (BVJV) in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. Via the Douglas Channel, one of the province’s major fjords, the terminal connects to the Northwest Corridor, which links North America to the Pacific Ocean.

The marine terminal is part of a Berth Marine Structure contract awarded in 2019 to BESIX and Vancouver Pile Driving by JGC Fluor Joint Venture (JFJV), the project’s EPC contractor. Works include the construction of a 500 m-long wharf, the LNG loading platform, four cargo berthing dolphins, four LNG berthing dolphins, and six mooring dolphins, including one offshore, as well as navigational aids. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2022.

In addition to the marine terminal, key features include LNG processing units, a storage tank, LNG loading lines, a rail yard, a water treatment facility, and flare stacks.

Paul Callebaut, Project Director BVJV: “The use of the wharf by the first vessels is an important milestone, both for the project and for the team of BESIX and Vancouver Pile Driving. In a few weeks, we will have delivered state-of-the-art marine infrastructure for one of the world’s leading LNG projects. We are extremely grateful and pleased with the trust placed in us by the JGC Fluor Joint Venture. From day one, we have strived to combine our leading expertise in marine works with our client’s high standards of safety, quality, and environmental friendliness.”

An environmental approach

From the outset of the project, the JFJV has given the highest priority to safety, the environment, and interests of local communities.

Strict measures were therefore implemented and respected throughout the project by BVJV, particularly regarding wildlife protection. Awareness campaigns for all site staff have been put in place to avoid attracting bears to the facilities, including a waste management system that is monitored daily, and to prevent birds from settling in the temporary site facilities.

During underwater pile driving, bubble curtains were used to limit noise propagation. In addition, project crews included marine mammal observers stationed at various distances from the work perimeter to ensure that construction did not interfere with the resident whale population.