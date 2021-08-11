NOVATEK has established an office in Vietnam

PAO NOVATEK has announced today it has established a representative office in Hanoi, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (the ‘Representative Office’).

The Representative Office will facilitate NOVATEK's expansion into the global gas markets and provide continuous support for the Company's prospective energy projects in Vietnam. The main tasks of the Representative Office will be to interact with partners, state-owned and private companies of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to define and develop new projects to supply LNG from NOVATEK’s portfolio to the Vietnamese market.

“Vietnam offers NOVATEK the prospects of developing gas-related energy projects in the dynamically growing Asian Pacific region” noted Leonid V. Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board, “and is of strategic importance for us in implementing our long-term aim of delivering affordable and secure natural gas for many decades in a sustainable manner.”