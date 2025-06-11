BC EAO affirms PRGT environmental certificate

The British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has determined that the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) project substantially commenced construction prior to the 25 November 2024 substantial start deadline in its envi-ronmental assessment certificate (EAC). This decision marks a significant milestone in the path toward delivering responsible, Indigenous-led energy infrastructure in British Columbia (B.C.).

This determination is the culmination of years of planning, investment, and on-the-ground work completed to date. PRGT will continue gradually ramping up construction activities – including conducting detailed surveys along the pipeline’s right of way in the coming weeks. Importantly, this next phase will include continued engagement with Indigenous Nations to update project agreements, share detailed construction plans, and gather feedback on management plans. PRGT remains committed to significant dialogue, ensuring that Nations have significant input on the project going forward.

“This is an important step – not just for PRGT, but for the Nisga’a Nation’s vision of self-determination and long-term prosperity,” said Eva Clayton, President of Nisga’a Lisims Government, a Co-Owner of PRGT. “This project, and the Ksi Lisims LNG project, marks a turning point. For too long, Indigenous Nations have watched resource development happen around us, instead of with us. PRGT is different – it is Indigenous-owned, Indigenous-led, and grounded in a model of partnership that puts our communities at the centre of decision-making. We are delighted that other Nations along the route have expressed interest in joining us as equity owners in PRGT. Together we can help shape a new era where Indigenous leadership is not the exception, but the expectation.”

“The PRGT and Ksi Lisims LNG projects will be an important source of new LNG supply as developing countries increase their electricity generation capacity. Supplying this growth with clean, responsible Canadian LNG will not only help those countries develop economically and reduce poverty but will also avoid significant carbon and methane emissions resulting from longer shipping routes and older technology,” added Davis Thames, President, CEO, and Founder of Western LNG LLC, a Co-Owner of PRGT. “We are pleased to be working with our partner Nisga’a Nation, the B.C. government, and the communities and Indigenous Nations where PRGT is located to make this a model for how major infrastructure projects should be done – respectfully, inclusively, and with shared prosperity – in Canada, and for the world.”

Construction activities during 2024 included approximately CAN$25 million of Indigenous procurement and subcontracting opportunities, over CAN$13 million in expenditures within the local community of Terrace, and an Indigenous employment rate of 30%, triple the average for large projects in the region. Work completed to date included the completion of:

Clearing 42 km right-of-way.

47 km access roads.

9 permanent bridges.

110 000 hours of employment.