GTT receives order from Samsung Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of a shipowner which name remains confidential at this stage.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the second and third quarter of 2024.