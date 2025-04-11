Angola exported more LNG to Europe and less to Asia in 2022 and 2023, according to estimates from the Statistical Review of World Energy, when Europe increased LNG imports to offset reduced natural gas imports by pipeline from Russia following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prior to 2022, most of Angola’s LNG exports went to the Asia-Pacific region, primarily India. In 2023, however, Europe received 75% of Angola’s total 175 billion ft3 of LNG exports; France and the UK were the largest recipients in Europe, taking about 32 billion ft3 and 28 billion ft3, respectively, in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region received the remaining 25%, with India receiving the most at about 35 billion ft3 for the year.

Most of the natural gas produced in Angola is associated gas produced at its offshore oil fields. However, a substantial amount of that natural gas is flared as a byproduct of oil operations or is reinjected into oil fields to increase oil recovery. Angola does not import any natural gas because it produces enough natural gas to meet domestic demand. The natural gas that Angola does not consume or flare domestically is exported in the form of LNG.

Angola LNG Ltd (ALNG) owns and operates Angola’s sole LNG export terminal in Soyo, which has a liquefaction capacity of 250 billion ft3/y. The LNG facility produced its first cargo of LNG in 2013, but it subsequently shut down as a result of technical failures and did not restart operations until 2016. The LNG facility uses associated gas produced at Angola’s offshore fields as feedstock, and ALNG also plans to draw additional supplies from non-associated gas projects. One such project is the Northern Gas Complex, where operator Eni plans to begin production from the Quiluma and Maboquerio fields in 2026.

The Northern Gas Complex is Angola’s first non-associated gas project, and Eni aims to develop two offshore platforms, an onshore natural gas-processing plant, and pipelines to transport natural gas from the two fields to the Angola LNG terminal in Soyo. The Northern Gas Complex is expected to reach peak production of about 141 billion ft3/y.