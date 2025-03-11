NNPC and Ssonic Petroleum sign gas SPA

The NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd, a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, and its unincorporated joint venture partner (UJV), NIPCO Gas Ltd, have executed a gas sale and purchase agreement (GSPA) with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed LNG plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Under the terms of the agreement, the NGML-NIPCO UJV will supply 80 million ft3/d of natural gas to the Ssonic Petroleum LNG plant for a period of 20 years.

The gas supply agreement is part of efforts by the NNPC Ltd to boost domestic gas utilisation for industrial and economic growth of the nation and promote the use of gas as a cleaner, cheaper, and more environmentally-friendly fuel in keeping with the goal of reducing global warming.