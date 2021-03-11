Shell Shipping & Maritime selects IHS Markit service

Shell Shipping & Maritime has selected the IHS Markit Sea Cargo Charter Managed Reporting Service to provide independent calculations and streamline the creation and submission of its annual Sea Cargo Charter Report.

Shell Shipping & Maritime is a founding signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter, a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behaviour to promote international shipping's decarbonisation. Signatories have committed to annually assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of their chartering activities.

Hosted in the cloud via Amazon Web Services (AWS), the IHS Markit managed reporting service supports Sea Cargo Charter signatories by automating the collection, validation and estimation of all required data and by providing an independently calculated vessel category and overall climate alignment report ready for annual disclosure. Users can gain a real-time view into their ongoing climate alignment through web dashboards from IHS Markit, which also provide full transparency across the collection, validation and reporting lifecycle.

The Sea Cargo Charter Managed Reporting Service is built upon extensive IHS Markit maritime and trade data expertise, and the data quality, integration and workflow automation capabilities of its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) platform, which is used by more than 250 companies in multiple industries, including financial services and oil and gas. IHS Markit also partners with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the issuing of the IMO ship number, IMO company number and IMO registered owner number, as well as the annual IMO tonnage assessment.

“We are delighted to welcome Shell Shipping & Maritime as our latest partner for Sea Cargo Charter reporting. The Sea Cargo Charter is an important initiative in the maritime industry's ongoing efforts to increase environmental responsibility and we are proud to partner with Shell Shipping & Maritime to support their adoption of the charter,” said Stuart Strachan, Senior Vice President, Maritime & Trade, IHS Markit. “IHS Markit's unique combination of deep maritime expertise, coupled with our rapidly scalable EDM solution, delivers a fully managed and transparent, front-to-back reporting service for all Sea Cargo Charter signatories.”