Gasum opens heavy-duty vehicle filling station in Sweden

On March 10, Gasum opened its first filling station for heavy-duty vehicles in Malmö, Sweden. The station is the first to offer liquefied gas in the Malmö region and is Gasum’s 16th filling station to open in Sweden. The station is part of Gasum’s plan to build a network of 50 filling stations in the Nordics by the early 2020s.

Gasum’s new filling station in Malmö has been built in conjunction with Volvo Truck Center and will be directly linked to the Center’s premises. The station is located in an industrial area with a lot of passing heavy-duty vehicles, which will benefit from the new filling station. The filling station will offer both LNG and liquefied biogas (LBG) for heavy-duty vehicles.

”We are very pleased with this co-operation with one of the leading manufacturers of gas-fuelled trucks and that we are able to offer our solution to their customers. Interest in gas as a fuel solution is steadily growing and thanks to government climate subsidy programmes such as Klimatklivet, there are now more than 800 gas-fuelled trucks on Swedish roads,” said Mikael Antonsson, Director Traffic, Sweden, Gasum.

The filling station is a long-awaited addition and has triggered interest from a number of logistics companies because of its location at an important traffic hub.

”Since most of our customers operate throughout Sweden, the station in Malmö is a welcome addition to our existing network of gas filling stations. The location of the filling station in Sunnanå, near the junction of the E6 and national road 11, has triggered interest from a number of logistics companies. We of course want to offer liquefied natural and biogas to everyone who wants to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions. We are pleased to be able to continue strengthening the gas infrastructure in southern Sweden,” said Mikael Antonsson.

Co-operation is an important component to reach environmental targets

”We value our close co-operation with Gasum which has resulted in the first station offering liquefied gas in Malmö. We’re delighted that the station is also at our Volvo Truck Center facility, an important investment on our part. Now everyone transporting goods on major traffic routes in the vicinity can easily refuel their trucks with liquefied gas and reduce their environmental impact,” said Stefan Strand, Managing Director at Volvo Trucks Sweden.

Under the new emission standards adopted by the EU in 2019, carbon dioxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles must be reduced by 30% by 2030. This means that road transport with significantly lower environmental impact and LNG vehicles is under development in most of Europe and that demand for LNG-fuelled vehicles will continue to grow. Sweden’s target is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from road transport by 70% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. LNG and LBG are attractive fuels that can directly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

”As the logistics industry strives to reach EU and national emission targets, LBG and LNG will become highly attractive fuel options,” concluded Mikael Antonsson.

Seen from the lifecycle perspective, use of LBG can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to diesel. With LNG, carbon dioxide emissions are more than 20% lower than those from conventional diesel. The same infrastructure can be used for LNG and LBG, which makes it both easy and cost effective to switch from LNG to LBG.